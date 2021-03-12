A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) as it 5-day change was 8.71%

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) started the day on March 11, 2021, with a price increase of 7.71% at $10.48. During the day, the stock rose to $10.52 and sunk to $9.83 before settling in for the price of $9.73 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CRON posted a 52-week range of $4.00-$15.83.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $360.26 million, simultaneously with a float of $192.18 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.78 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.61, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.45.

It has generated 93,949 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -145,767. The stock had 2.29 Receivables turnover and 0.02 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -61.44, operating margin was -383.88 and Pretax Margin of -147.18.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. Cronos Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 49.22%, in contrast to 14.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 09, this organization’s Executive Chairman sold 185,000 shares at the rate of 10.00, making the entire transaction reach 1,849,297 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 9,036,947. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 03, Company’s Executive Chairman sold 114,015 for 10.39, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,184,262. This particular insider is now the holder of 8,432,536 in total.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -155.16 while generating a return on equity of -4.37.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cronos Group Inc. (CRON). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.00. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 80.81.

In the same vein, CRON’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.21.

Technical Analysis of Cronos Group Inc. (CRON)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.04 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 7.51 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 46.40% While, its Average True Range was 0.89.

Raw Stochastic average of Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 49.81%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 51.70% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 69.21% that was lower than 92.79% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.