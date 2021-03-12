Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) latest performance of -5.15% is not what was on cards

By Zach King
Top Picks

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) open the trading on March 11, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -5.15% to $2.21. During the day, the stock rose to $2.4184 and sunk to $2.20 before settling in for the price of $2.33 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AGRX posted a 52-week range of $1.35-$3.89.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -62.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $87.47 million, simultaneously with a float of $67.10 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $193.64 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.90, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.90.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 28 employees. It has generated 26,750 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -1,851,893. The stock had 1.73 Receivables turnover and 0.01 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +25.50, operating margin was -6549.13 and Pretax Margin of -6922.96.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry. Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 51.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 28, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer bought 9,000 shares at the rate of 2.85, making the entire transaction reach 25,650 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 106,306. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 13, Company’s 10% Owner bought 1,000,000 for 1.75, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,750,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 15,919,925 in total.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.22) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -6922.96 while generating a return on equity of -109.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -62.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.10 in the upcoming year.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 276.63.

In the same vein, AGRX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.61, a figure that is expected to reach -0.21 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.10 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX)

[Agile Therapeutics Inc., AGRX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.22% While, its Average True Range was 0.25.

Raw Stochastic average of Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 11.86%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 15.22% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 96.90% that was higher than 62.81% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

