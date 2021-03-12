Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) is -1.58% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

By Shaun Noe
Company News

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX: ASM) established initial surge of 2.33% at $1.32, as the Stock market unbolted on March 11, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $1.32 and sunk to $1.25 before settling in for the price of $1.29 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ASM posted a 52-week range of $0.26-$2.82.

It was noted that the giant of the Basic Materials sector posted annual sales growth of 10.50% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -19.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -223.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $87.09 million, simultaneously with a float of $86.74 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $120.21 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.3406, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.0685.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 350 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -4.85, operating margin was -35.19 and Pretax Margin of -58.09.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. industry. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 3.53% institutional ownership.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2017, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $0.02) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -48.89 while generating a return on equity of -13.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -223.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.20 in the upcoming year.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX: ASM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.81. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 44.52.

In the same vein, ASM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.07, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.20 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., ASM]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 5.91 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 49.79% While, its Average True Range was 0.1329.

Raw Stochastic average of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 22.83%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 37.04% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 101.02% that was lower than 114.11% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

