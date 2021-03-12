Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) went up 8.65% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BYFC) open the trading on March 11, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 8.65% to $2.89. During the day, the stock rose to $2.90 and sunk to $2.61 before settling in for the price of $2.66 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BYFC posted a 52-week range of $1.04-$7.23.

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of 1.40% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -15.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -125.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $27.22 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.90 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $54.25 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.17, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.88.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 62 workers. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -5.62 and Pretax Margin of -5.62.

Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. Broadway Financial Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.40%, in contrast to 19.70% institutional ownership.

Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -3.44 while generating a return on equity of -1.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Broadway Financial Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -125.30%.

Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BYFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.22. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.00.

In the same vein, BYFC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.01.

Technical Analysis of Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC)

[Broadway Financial Corporation, BYFC] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 91.53% While, its Average True Range was 0.23.

Raw Stochastic average of Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.25%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 98.98% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 76.62% that was higher than 61.53% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.