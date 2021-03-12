Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) EPS is poised to hit 0.03 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX: GPL) established initial surge of 3.79% at $0.85, as the Stock market unbolted on March 11, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $0.86 and sunk to $0.81 before settling in for the price of $0.82 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GPL posted a 52-week range of $0.23-$1.16.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Basic Materials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 35.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 100.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $354.89 million, simultaneously with a float of $351.03 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $303.19 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.8873, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.8094.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 821 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +25.75, operating margin was +20.96 and Pretax Margin of +1.58.

Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Great Panther Mining Limited industry. Great Panther Mining Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.30%, in contrast to 15.10% institutional ownership.

Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2017, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $0) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +0.13 while generating a return on equity of 0.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Great Panther Mining Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 100.30% and is forecasted to reach 0.21 in the upcoming year.

Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX: GPL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.18. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.23.

In the same vein, GPL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.28, a figure that is expected to reach 0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.21 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Great Panther Mining Limited, GPL]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 6.17 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.48% While, its Average True Range was 0.0727.

Raw Stochastic average of Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 26.83%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 26.68% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 67.05% that was lower than 74.13% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.