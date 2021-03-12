Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) went up 9.81% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW) started the day on March 11, 2021, with a price increase of 9.81% at $5.82. During the day, the stock rose to $6.66 and sunk to $5.30 before settling in for the price of $5.30 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JUPW posted a 52-week range of $3.73-$8.88.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $8.97 million, simultaneously with a float of $4.25 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $52.21 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.86.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 5 workers. It has generated 1,291 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -179.23, operating margin was -14256.95 and Pretax Margin of -14337.13.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. Jupiter Wellness Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 53.60%, in contrast to 0.30% institutional ownership.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -14337.13.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.90. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 69.26.

Technical Analysis of Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.56 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.76 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 62.07% While, its Average True Range was 0.86.