Lemonade Inc. (LMND) EPS is poised to hit -0.76 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) started the day on March 11, 2021, with a price increase of 12.55% at $105.88. During the day, the stock rose to $109.74 and sunk to $94.00 before settling in for the price of $94.07 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LMND posted a 52-week range of $44.11-$188.30.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -105.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $54.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $38.26 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.54 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $138.01.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 459 workers. It has generated 241,219 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -160.33 and Pretax Margin of -160.33.

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Insurance – Property & Casualty Industry. Lemonade Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.40%, in contrast to 35.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 01, this organization’s CBDO sold 50,000 shares at the rate of 127.90, making the entire transaction reach 6,395,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 16, Company’s Chief Insurance Officer sold 5,500 for 165.73, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 911,515. This particular insider is now the holder of 22,537 in total.

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2020, the organization reported -$0.6 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.64) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -161.22 while generating a return on equity of -54.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.74 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lemonade Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -105.10% and is forecasted to reach -2.93 in the upcoming year.

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lemonade Inc. (LMND). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 12.48. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 69.26.

Technical Analysis of Lemonade Inc. (LMND)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.46 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 4.32 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 33.09% While, its Average True Range was 12.96.

Raw Stochastic average of Lemonade Inc. (LMND) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 41.83%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 38.57% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 113.99% that was higher than 112.86% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.