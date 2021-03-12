Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) last week performance was 1.97%

By Steve Mayer
Markets

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) started the day on March 11, 2021, with a price increase of 6.14% at $3.11. During the day, the stock rose to $3.11 and sunk to $2.85 before settling in for the price of $2.93 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ONCY posted a 52-week range of $0.94-$4.70.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $44.14 million, simultaneously with a float of $42.76 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $155.16 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.83, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.29.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.80%, in contrast to 2.50% institutional ownership.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -182.63.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 12.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.34.

In the same vein, ONCY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.82, a figure that is expected to reach -0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.30 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.32 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.91 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 50.32% While, its Average True Range was 0.34.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Raw Stochastic average of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 42.81%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 44.65% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 110.84% that was higher than 100.22% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

GM Partnered WithSolidEnergy Systems To Produce Cheaper EV Batteries

Markets Briefing Sana Meer - 0
General Motors (GM) has partnered with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) to develop a car battery that is 60% cheaper than the current...
Read more

How Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) and e.l.f Beauty, Inc. (ELF) Will benefit From Their Unique Partnership

Stock Headlines Sana Meer - 0
Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) and cosmetic company e.l.f Beauty, Inc. (ELF) announced plans for a unique partnership during the recent inaugural conference. Therefore, elf...
Read more

Intel (INTC) Intends to appeal against Court order for Violation of VLSI Tech

Markets Briefing Sana Meer - 0
In the last quarter, Intel's (INTC) share price rose 29%. On Tuesday, Intel fell 2.6% after Federal Judge Jim Davis ruled the company must...
Read more

The Facts You Need to Know about Itron Inc. (ITRI) Moving Forward

Markets Briefing Steve Mayer - 0
Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI) released a positive update for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020. This quarter was highlighted by a record portfolio of...
Read more

One stock you can’t skip: Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]

Today's Spotlight Shaun Noe - 0
Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) stock prices have grown nearly 1,000% in the past 12 months. Despite this, some analysts feel that the shares have...
Read more

Related Stories

Markets

TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 5.66 million

Steve Mayer - 0
TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) started the day on March 11, 2021, with a price increase of 6.78% at $55.31. During the day, the stock...
Read more
Markets

NIKE Inc. (NKE) recent quarterly performance of 1.49% is not showing the real picture

Steve Mayer - 0
As on March 11, 2021, NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.62% to $141.19. During the day, the...
Read more
Markets

Savara Inc. (SVRA) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.15

Steve Mayer - 0
Savara Inc. (NASDAQ: SVRA) flaunted slowness of -11.17% at $1.59, as the Stock market unbolted on March 11, 2021. During the day, the stock...
Read more
Markets

Broadwind Inc. (BWEN) is predicted to post EPS of -0.17 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Steve Mayer - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 11, 2021, Broadwind Inc. (NASDAQ: BWEN) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.37% to...
Read more
Markets

Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) EPS is poised to hit -0.08 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Steve Mayer - 0
Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) open the trading on March 11, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 11.20% to $17.87. During the day,...
Read more
Markets

Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NEOS) 20 Days SMA touch -3.97%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Steve Mayer - 0
As on March 11, 2021, Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEOS) got off with the flyer as it spiked 8.21% to $0.92. During the day,...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.