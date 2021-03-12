Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $1.31M

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE: RSI) started the day on March 11, 2021, with a price increase of 13.05% at $18.71. During the day, the stock rose to $19.50 and sunk to $18.20 before settling in for the price of $16.55 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RSI posted a 52-week range of $9.51-$26.55.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $28.75 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.89 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $19.85, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.28.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2020, the organization reported -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.32) by $0.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE: RSI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.55. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 18.88.

Technical Analysis of Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE: RSI), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.11 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.44 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 64.11% While, its Average True Range was 1.63.

Raw Stochastic average of Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 49.87%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 77.15% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 99.91% that was higher than 71.35% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.