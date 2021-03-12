RYB Education Inc. (RYB) surge 58.23% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

RYB Education Inc. (NYSE: RYB) started the day on 3/11/2021, with a price increase of 42.86% at $5.00 before settling in for the price of $3.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RYB posted a 52-week range of $2.21-$4.07.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Defensive sector firm’s annual sales growth was 22.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 12.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -41.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $27.74 million, simultaneously with a float of $20.29 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $143.40 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.90, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.91.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 6547 employees. It has generated 27,842 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -372. The stock had 33.75 Receivables turnover and 0.63 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +14.67, operating margin was +0.32 and Pretax Margin of +1.11.

RYB Education Inc. (RYB) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.17) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -1.34 while generating a return on equity of -2.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

RYB Education Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -41.60% and is forecasted to reach 0.05 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 43.72% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 12.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

RYB Education Inc. (NYSE: RYB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for RYB Education Inc. (RYB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.41. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.26.

In the same vein, RYB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.67, a figure that is expected to reach -0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.05 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of RYB Education Inc. (RYB)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of RYB Education Inc. (NYSE: RYB), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.68 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.33 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 69.85% While, its Average True Range was 0.47.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Raw Stochastic average of RYB Education Inc. (RYB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 77.72%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 72.41% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 158.16% that was higher than 80.07% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.