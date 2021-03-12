Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.47

As on March 11, 2021, Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX: TKAT) got off with the flyer as it spiked 43.96% to $3.93. During the day, the stock rose to $4.20 and sunk to $2.75 before settling in for the price of $2.73 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TKAT posted a 52-week range of $0.76-$4.74.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was -7.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -33.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 46.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $11.27 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.97 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $43.66 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.42, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.46.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 117 employees. It has generated 83,500 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -107,705. The stock had 0.59 Receivables turnover and 0.11 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +37.02, operating margin was -115.11 and Pretax Margin of -126.68.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Internet Retail industry. Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 47.02%, in contrast to 0.30% institutional ownership.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2018, the company posted -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.05) by -$0.28. This company achieved a net margin of -128.99 while generating a return on equity of -48.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 46.50%.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX: TKAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.59. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.92.

In the same vein, TKAT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.18.

Technical Analysis of Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Takung Art Co. Ltd., TKAT], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.43 million was better the volume of 0.32 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 55.15% While, its Average True Range was 0.57.

Raw Stochastic average of Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 78.84%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 85.64% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 204.09% that was lower than 210.76% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

