Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) recent quarterly performance of -3.98% is not showing the real picture

By Steve Mayer
Markets

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) open the trading on March 11, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 10.10% to $3.38. During the day, the stock rose to $3.58 and sunk to $3.08 before settling in for the price of $3.07 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TTNP posted a 52-week range of $2.56-$14.06.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -0.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 7.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $9.86 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.29 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $34.27 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.39, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.77.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 21 employees. It has generated 171,952 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -783,714. The stock had 2.55 Receivables turnover and 0.31 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +64.33, operating margin was -466.46 and Pretax Margin of -455.77.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.08%, in contrast to 3.70% institutional ownership.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted -$1.5 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$1.05) by -$0.45. This company achieved a net margin of -455.77 while generating a return on equity of -398.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.96 per share during the current fiscal year.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 7.90% and is forecasted to reach -3.51 in the upcoming year.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.36. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.85.

In the same vein, TTNP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -7.39, a figure that is expected to reach -1.33 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -3.51 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP)

[Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc., TTNP] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 59.13% While, its Average True Range was 0.34.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Raw Stochastic average of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.04%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 56.55% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 92.87% that was lower than 126.76% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

GM Partnered WithSolidEnergy Systems To Produce Cheaper EV Batteries

Markets Briefing Sana Meer - 0
General Motors (GM) has partnered with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) to develop a car battery that is 60% cheaper than the current...
Read more

How Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) and e.l.f Beauty, Inc. (ELF) Will benefit From Their Unique Partnership

Stock Headlines Sana Meer - 0
Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) and cosmetic company e.l.f Beauty, Inc. (ELF) announced plans for a unique partnership during the recent inaugural conference. Therefore, elf...
Read more

Intel (INTC) Intends to appeal against Court order for Violation of VLSI Tech

Markets Briefing Sana Meer - 0
In the last quarter, Intel's (INTC) share price rose 29%. On Tuesday, Intel fell 2.6% after Federal Judge Jim Davis ruled the company must...
Read more

The Facts You Need to Know about Itron Inc. (ITRI) Moving Forward

Markets Briefing Steve Mayer - 0
Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI) released a positive update for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020. This quarter was highlighted by a record portfolio of...
Read more

One stock you can’t skip: Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]

Today's Spotlight Shaun Noe - 0
Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) stock prices have grown nearly 1,000% in the past 12 months. Despite this, some analysts feel that the shares have...
Read more

Related Stories

Markets

Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) is predicted to post EPS of -2.39 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top...

Steve Mayer - 0
Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) open the trading on March 11, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 2.09% to $171.08. During the day,...
Read more
Markets

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) PE Ratio stood at $11.19: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Steve Mayer - 0
GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) started the day on March 11, 2021, with a price decrease of -0.14% at $35.55. During the day, the stock...
Read more
Markets

Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) last week performance was 23.60%

Steve Mayer - 0
As on March 11, 2021, Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) got off with the flyer as it spiked 15.18% to $2.20. During the...
Read more
Markets

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) 20 Days SMA touch 7.44%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Steve Mayer - 0
Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE: SID) established initial surge of 12.04% at $6.70, as the Stock market unbolted on March 11, 2021. During the day,...
Read more
Markets

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 4.99 million

Steve Mayer - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 11, 2021, Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) set off with pace as it heaved 3.26%...
Read more
Markets

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $1.31M

Steve Mayer - 0
Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE: RSI) started the day on March 11, 2021, with a price increase of 13.05% at $18.71. During the day,...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.