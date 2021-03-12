TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ) volume hits 1.1 million: A New Opening for Investors

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ) started the day on March 11, 2021, with a price increase of 14.22% at $4.74. During the day, the stock rose to $4.9799 and sunk to $4.1485 before settling in for the price of $4.15 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TOMZ posted a 52-week range of $3.36-$17.04.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 23.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -60.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 29.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $16.74 million, simultaneously with a float of $10.22 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $81.10 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.66, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.36.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 21 employees. It has generated 302,246 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -109,416. The stock had 3.49 Receivables turnover and 0.69 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +50.38, operating margin was -32.82 and Pretax Margin of -36.20.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Pollution & Treatment Controls Industry. TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.60%, in contrast to 2.60% institutional ownership.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -36.20 while generating a return on equity of -118.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 29.50%.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.43. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.09, and its Beta score is -5.94. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.50. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 17.63.

In the same vein, TOMZ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.36.

Technical Analysis of TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.3 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.23 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 52.31% While, its Average True Range was 0.42.

Raw Stochastic average of TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 16.85%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 68.52% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 87.63% that was lower than 102.07% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

