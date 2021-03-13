Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI) surge 12.00% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

By Shaun Noe
Company News

Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ: REGI) started the day on March 11, 2021, with a price increase of 0.50% at $82.72. During the day, the stock rose to $84.44 and sunk to $80.3001 before settling in for the price of $82.31 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, REGI posted a 52-week range of $16.05-$117.00.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Energy sector firm’s annual sales growth was 15.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 35.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 32.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $39.31 million, simultaneously with a float of $38.08 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.15 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $89.83, while the 200-day Moving Average is $55.69.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 731 employees. It has generated 2,387,875 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 134,542. The stock had 4.12 Receivables turnover and 1.32 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +10.83, operating margin was +5.25 and Pretax Margin of +6.02.

Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 09, this organization’s VP, Sales and Marketing sold 6,968 shares at the rate of 31.99, making the entire transaction reach 222,906 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 35,126. Preceding that transaction, on May 28, Company’s Director sold 25,000 for 29.14, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 728,500. This particular insider is now the holder of 218,092 in total.

Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2020, the organization reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.69) by -$0.31. This company achieved a net margin of +5.63 while generating a return on equity of 10.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

Renewable Energy Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 32.90% and is forecasted to reach 5.25 in the upcoming year.

Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ: REGI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 8.27. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.31, and its Beta score is 0.91. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.20. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.77.

In the same vein, REGI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 11.32, a figure that is expected to reach 0.30 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.25 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ: REGI), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.16 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.15 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 58.97% While, its Average True Range was 8.16.

Raw Stochastic average of Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 49.86%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 48.10% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 93.04% that was higher than 80.14% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

