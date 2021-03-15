Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) went down -2.07% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) open the trading on March 12, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.07% to $79.57. During the day, the stock rose to $80.075 and sunk to $76.01 before settling in for the price of $81.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AFRM posted a 52-week range of $70.05-$146.90.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 6.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $262.84 million, simultaneously with a float of $120.69 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $20.91 billion.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 980 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +88.38, operating margin was +16.87 and Pretax Margin of -22.02.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Information Technology Services industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 04, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 25,000 shares at the rate of 81.67, making the entire transaction reach 2,041,830 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,590. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 03, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 43,380 for 90.78, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,937,871. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,590 in total.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -22.10 while generating a return on equity of -23.17.

Affirm Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 6.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.78 in the upcoming year.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 9.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 33.89.

In the same vein, AFRM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.40, a figure that is expected to reach -0.29 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.78 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM)

[Affirm Holdings Inc., AFRM] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 37.23% While, its Average True Range was 8.14.