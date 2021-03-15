Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (BKEP) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 2.39

Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: BKEP) started the day on March 12, 2021, with a price decrease of -1.60% at $3.07. During the day, the stock rose to $3.38 and sunk to $2.91 before settling in for the price of $3.12 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BKEP posted a 52-week range of $0.53-$3.25.

The company of the Energy sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -9.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 17.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 208.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $41.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $34.77 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $129.40 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.19, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.68.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 147 employees. It has generated 1,374,333 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 66,944. The stock had 12.06 Receivables turnover and 1.19 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +13.56, operating margin was +9.76 and Pretax Margin of +4.98.

Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (BKEP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.60%, in contrast to 24.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 12, this organization’s CEO bought 15,385 shares at the rate of 3.25, making the entire transaction reach 50,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 344,993.

Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (BKEP) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.08) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +4.87 while generating a return on equity of 2.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 208.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.00 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 17.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: BKEP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (BKEP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.21. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $33.37, and its Beta score is 2.39. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.17. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.35.

In the same vein, BKEP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.09, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.00 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (BKEP)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: BKEP), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.06 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.4 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.66% While, its Average True Range was 0.25.

Raw Stochastic average of Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (BKEP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 84.95%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 76.69% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 71.85% that was higher than 60.30% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.