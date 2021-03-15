Curis Inc. (CRIS) Open at price of $10.55: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 12, 2021, Curis Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) set off with pace as it heaved 2.73% to $10.92. During the day, the stock rose to $10.99 and sunk to $10.20 before settling in for the price of $10.63 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CRIS posted a 52-week range of $0.62-$13.44.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 0.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 2.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 1.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $54.55 million, simultaneously with a float of $39.65 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $874.91 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.13, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.93.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 28 employees. It has generated 357,286 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -1,147,893. The stock had 3.28 Receivables turnover and 0.28 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +93.72, operating margin was -243.46 and Pretax Margin of -321.28.

Curis Inc. (CRIS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Curis Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 79.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 26, this organization’s President & CEO sold 3,094 shares at the rate of 10.59, making the entire transaction reach 32,758 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 67,268. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 25, Company’s President & CEO sold 2,283 for 10.96, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 25,022. This particular insider is now the holder of 70,362 in total.

Curis Inc. (CRIS) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.13) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -321.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Curis Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 1.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.36 in the upcoming year.

Curis Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Curis Inc. (CRIS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.79. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 78.82.

In the same vein, CRIS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.82, a figure that is expected to reach -0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.36 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Curis Inc. (CRIS)

Going through the that latest performance of [Curis Inc., CRIS]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.19 million was inferior to the volume of 1.97 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 90.03% While, its Average True Range was 0.82.

Raw Stochastic average of Curis Inc. (CRIS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 79.64%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 97.45% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 70.35% that was lower than 268.09% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.