Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) is -3.87% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

By Shaun Noe
Company News

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCC) flaunted slowness of -4.07% at $7.55, as the Stock market unbolted on March 12, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $7.9355 and sunk to $7.22 before settling in for the price of $7.87 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CYCC posted a 52-week range of $3.12-$19.25.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 49.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 65.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $7.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.60 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $55.87 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.84, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.15.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. industry. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.81%, in contrast to 38.60% institutional ownership.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$1.34 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.51) by -$0.83. This company achieved a return on equity of -37.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 65.30% and is forecasted to reach -2.46 in the upcoming year.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 14.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.96.

In the same vein, CYCC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.35, a figure that is expected to reach -0.53 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.46 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc., CYCC]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 0.86 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 82.60% While, its Average True Range was 0.89.

Raw Stochastic average of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 53.37%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 81.71% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 114.96% that was lower than 121.71% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

