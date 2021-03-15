Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. (GNOG) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $2.78M

By Steve Mayer
Markets

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: GNOG) flaunted slowness of 0.00% at $16.82, as the Stock market unbolted on March 12, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $16.94 and sunk to $16.0015 before settling in for the price of $16.82 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GNOG posted a 52-week range of $8.82-$27.18.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $9.39 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.14 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.13, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.59.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. (GNOG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. industry. Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 14.80%, in contrast to 18.10% institutional ownership.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. (GNOG) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: GNOG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. (GNOG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 13.57.

In the same vein, GNOG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.11, a figure that is expected to reach 0.00 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.29 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. (GNOG)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc., GNOG]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 2.55 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 90.48% While, its Average True Range was 1.25.

Raw Stochastic average of Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. (GNOG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 34.31%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 97.41% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 89.65% that was higher than 86.54% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

