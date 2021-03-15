HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY) EPS growth this year is -20.30%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

By Shaun Noe
Company News

HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: HMSY) open the trading on March 12, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.08% to $36.75. During the day, the stock rose to $36.90 and sunk to $36.70 before settling in for the price of $36.78 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HMSY posted a 52-week range of $18.19-$37.04.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 7.30% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 22.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -20.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $88.56 million, simultaneously with a float of $87.09 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.26 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $36.69, while the 200-day Moving Average is $31.71.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 3170 workers. It has generated 212,392 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 22,129. The stock had 2.73 Receivables turnover and 0.51 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +32.08, operating margin was +13.85 and Pretax Margin of +12.96.

HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Health Information Services industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 15, this organization’s SVP, Chief Accounting Officer sold 32,459 shares at the rate of 26.63, making the entire transaction reach 864,383 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 43,518.

HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.43) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +10.42 while generating a return on equity of 7.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

HMS Holdings Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -20.30% and is forecasted to reach 1.50 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.78% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 22.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: HMSY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.15. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $47.24, and its Beta score is 0.81. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.84. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 37.17.

In the same vein, HMSY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.78, a figure that is expected to reach 0.32 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.50 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY)

[HMS Holdings Corp., HMSY] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 43.63% While, its Average True Range was 0.14.

Raw Stochastic average of HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 97.60%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 16.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.53% that was lower than 32.07% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

