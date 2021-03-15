Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (IMH) volume hits 1.75 million: A New Opening for Investors

Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (AMEX: IMH) flaunted slowness of -22.07% at $2.33, as the Stock market unbolted on March 12, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $2.82 and sunk to $2.18 before settling in for the price of $2.99 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IMH posted a 52-week range of $1.10-$7.07.

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 15.50% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 94.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $21.25 million, simultaneously with a float of $12.13 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $63.49 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.16, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.07.

Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (IMH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. industry. Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 18.10%, in contrast to 16.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 01, this organization’s Chairman, Chief Exec. & Dir. sold 5,881 shares at the rate of 3.13, making the entire transaction reach 18,384 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 269,264. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 16, Company’s Chairman, Chief Exec. & Dir. sold 16,408 for 3.45, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 56,608. This particular insider is now the holder of 173,989 in total.

Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (IMH) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $0.39) by -$0.23. This company achieved a return on equity of -147.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 94.60%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (AMEX: IMH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (IMH). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.34. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 27.61. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 0.16.

In the same vein, IMH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.08, a figure that is expected to reach 0.19 in the next quarter.

Technical Analysis of Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (IMH)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc., IMH]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.23 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.08% While, its Average True Range was 0.38.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Raw Stochastic average of Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (IMH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 35.13%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 7.65% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 142.75% that was higher than 103.64% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.