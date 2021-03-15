Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI) return on Assets touches -1.80: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

By Zach King
Top Picks

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) started the day on March 12, 2021, with a price decrease of -1.12% at $7.06. During the day, the stock rose to $7.15 and sunk to $6.7257 before settling in for the price of $7.14 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KNDI posted a 52-week range of $2.17-$17.45.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Cyclical sector posted annual sales growth of -4.40% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -19.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -23.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $54.11 million, simultaneously with a float of $43.68 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $583.93 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.97, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.99.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 594 workers. It has generated 228,521 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -12,102. The stock had 1.12 Receivables turnover and 0.34 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +18.73, operating margin was +0.67 and Pretax Margin of +16.82.

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. Kandi Technologies Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 16.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 25, this organization’s Director sold 1,000 shares at the rate of 15.00, making the entire transaction reach 15,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,000. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 19, Company’s Director sold 4,326 for 12.91, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 55,849. This particular insider is now the holder of 113,500 in total.

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.11) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -5.30 while generating a return on equity of -3.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Kandi Technologies Group Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -23.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.15 in the upcoming year.

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.62. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.49.

In the same vein, KNDI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.12, a figure that is expected to reach -0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.15 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.48 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 5.85 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.62% While, its Average True Range was 0.61.

Raw Stochastic average of Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 14.27%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 76.55% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 81.85% that was lower than 132.50% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

