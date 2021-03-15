Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (LIXT) Moves 14.10% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

By Zach King
Top Picks

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 12, 2021, Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LIXT) set off with pace as it heaved 14.10% to $4.37. During the day, the stock rose to $4.7899 and sunk to $3.67 before settling in for the price of $3.83 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LIXT posted a 52-week range of $3.00-$7.86.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 10.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -0.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $11.18 million, simultaneously with a float of $3.23 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $51.70 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.54, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.09.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (LIXT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 47.00%, in contrast to 1.70% institutional ownership.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (LIXT) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -74.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -0.30%.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LIXT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (LIXT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.51.

In the same vein, LIXT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.24.

Technical Analysis of Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (LIXT)

Going through the that latest performance of [Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc., LIXT]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.39 million was inferior to the volume of 1.28 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 37.56% While, its Average True Range was 0.56.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Raw Stochastic average of Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (LIXT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 32.70%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 26.56% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 215.52% that was higher than 138.16% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

GM Partnered WithSolidEnergy Systems To Produce Cheaper EV Batteries

Markets Briefing Sana Meer - 0
General Motors (GM) has partnered with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) to develop a car battery that is 60% cheaper than the current...
Read more

How Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) and e.l.f Beauty, Inc. (ELF) Will benefit From Their Unique Partnership

Stock Headlines Sana Meer - 0
Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) and cosmetic company e.l.f Beauty, Inc. (ELF) announced plans for a unique partnership during the recent inaugural conference. Therefore, elf...
Read more

Intel (INTC) Intends to appeal against Court order for Violation of VLSI Tech

Markets Briefing Sana Meer - 0
In the last quarter, Intel's (INTC) share price rose 29%. On Tuesday, Intel fell 2.6% after Federal Judge Jim Davis ruled the company must...
Read more

The Facts You Need to Know about Itron Inc. (ITRI) Moving Forward

Markets Briefing Steve Mayer - 0
Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI) released a positive update for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020. This quarter was highlighted by a record portfolio of...
Read more

One stock you can’t skip: Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]

Today's Spotlight Shaun Noe - 0
Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) stock prices have grown nearly 1,000% in the past 12 months. Despite this, some analysts feel that the shares have...
Read more

Related Stories

Top Picks

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) EPS is poised to hit -0.08 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Zach King - 0
Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) started the day on March 12, 2021, with a price increase of 4.42% at $17.24. During the day, the stock...
Read more
Top Picks

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) average volume reaches $5.83M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Zach King - 0
As on March 12, 2021, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.03% to...
Read more
Top Picks

Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (IMH) volume hits 1.75 million: A New Opening for Investors

Zach King - 0
Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (AMEX: IMH) flaunted slowness of -22.07% at $2.33, as the Stock market unbolted on March 12, 2021. During the day,...
Read more
Top Picks

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (OXBR) latest performance of 2.77% is not what was on cards

Zach King - 0
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR) open the trading on March 12, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 2.77% to $2.97. During the...
Read more
Top Picks

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $2.59M

Zach King - 0
SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) started the day on March 12, 2021, with a price increase of 4.27% at $10.26. During the...
Read more
Top Picks

Seneca Biopharma Inc. (SNCA) return on Assets touches -117.07: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Zach King - 0
As on March 12, 2021, Seneca Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCA) got off with the flyer as it spiked 5.07% to $1.45. During the day,...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.