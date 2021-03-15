Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 1.05 million

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM) open the trading on March 12, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 5.23% to $37.83. During the day, the stock rose to $38.75 and sunk to $35.25 before settling in for the price of $35.95 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, XM posted a 52-week range of $31.65-$57.28.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 67.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $485.83 million, simultaneously with a float of $39.15 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $18.38 billion.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 3455 employees. It has generated 220,990 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -78,872. The stock had 3.12 Receivables turnover and 0.93 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +73.11, operating margin was -33.40 and Pretax Margin of -33.53.

Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -35.69.

Qualtrics International Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 67.80%.

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Qualtrics International Inc. (XM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.34. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 24.07.

In the same vein, XM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.59.

Technical Analysis of Qualtrics International Inc. (XM)

[Qualtrics International Inc., XM] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 62.44% While, its Average True Range was 3.39.