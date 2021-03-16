Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) EPS growth this year is 27.90%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

As on March 15, 2021, Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) started slowly as it slid -0.22% to $4.47. During the day, the stock rose to $4.537 and sunk to $4.40 before settling in for the price of $4.48 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BBD posted a 52-week range of $2.61-$5.36.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -2.51%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 27.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $8.84 billion, simultaneously with a float of $6.34 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $39.51 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.65, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.29.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 89575 employees. It has generated 2,306,051 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -3.86 and Pretax Margin of +2.46.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2020, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.11) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +8.01 while generating a return on equity of 11.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

Banco Bradesco S.A.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 27.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.61 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 1.60% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -2.51% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.20.

In the same vein, BBD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.70, a figure that is expected to reach 0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.61 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Banco Bradesco S.A., BBD], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 35.91 million was better the volume of 30.97 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.73% While, its Average True Range was 0.20.

Raw Stochastic average of Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 51.11%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 84.89% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 52.85% that was higher than 48.51% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.