Canaan Inc. (CAN) recent quarterly performance of 794.67% is not showing the real picture

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 15, 2021, Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.12% to $33.55. During the day, the stock rose to $37.78 and sunk to $31.37 before settling in for the price of $34.63 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CAN posted a 52-week range of $1.76-$39.10.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -945.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $156.67 million, simultaneously with a float of $109.12 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.52 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.80, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.08.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 333 employees. It has generated 618,268 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -449,595. The stock had 8.90 Receivables turnover and 1.19 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -37.10, operating margin was -74.04 and Pretax Margin of -72.72.

Canaan Inc. (CAN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -72.72 while generating a return on equity of -222.53.

Canaan Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -945.00%.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Canaan Inc. (CAN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 41.08.

In the same vein, CAN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.92.

Technical Analysis of Canaan Inc. (CAN)

Going through the that latest performance of [Canaan Inc., CAN]. Its last 5-days volume of 31.17 million indicated improvement to the volume of 18.86 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.14% While, its Average True Range was 5.80.

Raw Stochastic average of Canaan Inc. (CAN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 85.10%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 77.60% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 268.88% that was higher than 199.34% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.