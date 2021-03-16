EHang Holdings Limited (EH) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $23.00: Right on the Precipice

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 15, 2021, EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.37% to $51.50. During the day, the stock rose to $53.50 and sunk to $49.00 before settling in for the price of $51.69 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EH posted a 52-week range of $7.59-$129.80.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 7.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $54.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $31.62 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.80 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $58.08, while the 200-day Moving Average is $23.00.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 240 employees. It has generated 73,328 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -29,222. The stock had 2.83 Receivables turnover and 0.43 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +58.46, operating margin was -40.84 and Pretax Margin of -38.72.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry. EHang Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.25%, in contrast to 5.10% institutional ownership.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -39.85 while generating a return on equity of -26.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

EHang Holdings Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 7.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.28 in the upcoming year.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for EHang Holdings Limited (EH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 12.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 100.99.

In the same vein, EH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.15, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.28 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of EHang Holdings Limited (EH)

Going through the that latest performance of [EHang Holdings Limited, EH]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.7 million was inferior to the volume of 6.09 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.59% While, its Average True Range was 10.03.

Raw Stochastic average of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 35.76%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 77.94% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 179.08% that was lower than 257.01% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.