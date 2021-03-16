Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) 14-day ATR is 0.43: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) established initial surge of 20.50% at $2.88, as the Stock market unbolted on March 15, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $3.08 and sunk to $2.28 before settling in for the price of $2.39 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GRNQ posted a 52-week range of $0.28-$4.15.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -49.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 84.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $59.17 million, simultaneously with a float of $16.65 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $159.06 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.34, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.60.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 60 employees. It has generated 74,747 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -22,409. The stock had 15.82 Receivables turnover and 0.47 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +69.30, operating margin was -35.48 and Pretax Margin of -30.59.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Greenpro Capital Corp. industry. Greenpro Capital Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 60.70%, in contrast to 1.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 02, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 1,500 shares at the rate of 2.38, making the entire transaction reach 3,570 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 17,388,837. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 22, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 1,500 for 3.01, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,515. This particular insider is now the holder of 17,387,337 in total.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -29.98 while generating a return on equity of -35.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Greenpro Capital Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 84.50%.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.43. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 51.31.

In the same vein, GRNQ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.03.

Technical Analysis of Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Greenpro Capital Corp., GRNQ]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 4.37 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.60% While, its Average True Range was 0.41.

Raw Stochastic average of Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 56.80%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 86.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 162.35% that was higher than 156.09% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

