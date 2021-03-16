Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $1.93: Right on the Precipice

By Zach King
Top Picks

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) open the trading on March 15, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.79% to $3.30. During the day, the stock rose to $3.41 and sunk to $3.22 before settling in for the price of $3.36 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IDEX posted a 52-week range of $0.28-$5.53.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 86.70% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -135.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $237.54 million, simultaneously with a float of $209.58 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.26 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.58, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.93.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 60 workers. It has generated 742,783 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -1,628,010. The stock had 3.38 Receivables turnover and 0.40 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +91.73, operating margin was +22.86 and Pretax Margin of -216.33.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Application industry. Ideanomics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 18.77%, in contrast to 4.60% institutional ownership.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -219.18 while generating a return on equity of -243.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ideanomics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -135.10%.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.43. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 79.46.

In the same vein, IDEX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.06.

Technical Analysis of Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX)

[Ideanomics Inc., IDEX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.23% While, its Average True Range was 0.40.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Raw Stochastic average of Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 52.85%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 61.44% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 115.16% that was lower than 162.07% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

GM Partnered WithSolidEnergy Systems To Produce Cheaper EV Batteries

Markets Briefing Sana Meer - 0
General Motors (GM) has partnered with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) to develop a car battery that is 60% cheaper than the current...
Read more

How Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) and e.l.f Beauty, Inc. (ELF) Will benefit From Their Unique Partnership

Stock Headlines Sana Meer - 0
Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) and cosmetic company e.l.f Beauty, Inc. (ELF) announced plans for a unique partnership during the recent inaugural conference. Therefore, elf...
Read more

Intel (INTC) Intends to appeal against Court order for Violation of VLSI Tech

Markets Briefing Sana Meer - 0
In the last quarter, Intel's (INTC) share price rose 29%. On Tuesday, Intel fell 2.6% after Federal Judge Jim Davis ruled the company must...
Read more

The Facts You Need to Know about Itron Inc. (ITRI) Moving Forward

Markets Briefing Steve Mayer - 0
Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI) released a positive update for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020. This quarter was highlighted by a record portfolio of...
Read more

One stock you can’t skip: Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]

Today's Spotlight Shaun Noe - 0
Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) stock prices have grown nearly 1,000% in the past 12 months. Despite this, some analysts feel that the shares have...
Read more

Related Stories

Top Picks

CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) Moves -4.93% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Zach King - 0
CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) started the day on March 15, 2021, with a price decrease of -4.93% at $29.34. During the day, the stock...
Read more
Top Picks

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) latest performance of -2.86% is not what was on cards

Zach King - 0
As on March 15, 2021, Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) started slowly as it slid -2.86% to $2.04. During the day, the stock rose to...
Read more
Top Picks

Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OEG) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $7.75M

Zach King - 0
Orbital Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ: OEG) established initial surge of 0.46% at $6.50, as the Stock market unbolted on March 15, 2021. During the...
Read more
Top Picks

Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) return on Assets touches -111.29: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Zach King - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 15, 2021, Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHEK) set off with pace as it heaved 100.65% to...
Read more
Top Picks

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) average volume reaches $5.17M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Zach King - 0
Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) started the day on March 15, 2021, with a price increase of 21.28% at $7.18. During the day, the...
Read more
Top Picks

Citigroup Inc. (C) volume hits 18.91 million: A New Opening for Investors

Zach King - 0
As on March 15, 2021, Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) started slowly as it slid -1.28% to $74.22. During the day, the stock rose to...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.