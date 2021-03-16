Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) volume hits 16.35 million: A New Opening for Investors

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) started the day on March 15, 2021, with a price increase of 9.74% at $16.22. During the day, the stock rose to $16.38 and sunk to $14.94 before settling in for the price of $14.78 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RIDE posted a 52-week range of $9.50-$31.80.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $164.95 million, simultaneously with a float of $99.48 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.21 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.93, while the 200-day Moving Average is $18.62.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. Lordstown Motors Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 19.80%, in contrast to 24.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 04, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 9,300 shares at the rate of 27.00, making the entire transaction reach 251,100 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 34,080. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 04, Company’s Vice President of Engineering sold 10,000 for 27.21, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 272,100. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.02) by -$0.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.24.

In the same vein, RIDE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.05, a figure that is expected to reach -0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE), its last 5-days Average volume was 17.46 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 10.19 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 29.83% While, its Average True Range was 2.22.

Raw Stochastic average of Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 18.22%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 31.16% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 113.94% that was higher than 113.38% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

