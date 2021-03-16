No matter how cynical the overall market is Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) performance over the last week is recorded 11.55%

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) open the trading on March 15, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 1.79% to $82.50. During the day, the stock rose to $83.39 and sunk to $81.20 before settling in for the price of $81.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMD posted a 52-week range of $36.75-$99.23.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 19.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 34.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 604.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.21 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.20 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $100.20 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $88.02, while the 200-day Moving Average is $79.07.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 12600 employees. It has generated 774,841 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 197,619. The stock had 4.96 Receivables turnover and 1.30 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +44.53, operating margin was +14.02 and Pretax Margin of +13.06.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Semiconductors industry. Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 77.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 09, this organization’s President & CEO sold 125,000 shares at the rate of 76.74, making the entire transaction reach 9,592,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,432,852. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 02, Company’s EVP, CFO & Treasurer sold 63,044 for 86.09, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,427,732. This particular insider is now the holder of 475,013 in total.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.47) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +25.50 while generating a return on equity of 57.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 604.70% and is forecasted to reach 2.53 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 26.06% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 34.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.43. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $40.42, and its Beta score is 2.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.26. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 128.95.

In the same vein, AMD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.04, a figure that is expected to reach 0.44 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.53 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD)

[Advanced Micro Devices Inc., AMD] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 64.45% While, its Average True Range was 3.58.

Raw Stochastic average of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 34.32%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 65.31% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 57.42% that was higher than 42.10% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

