Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) EPS is poised to hit -0.02 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) started the day on March 15, 2021, with a price decrease of -1.00% at $9.90. During the day, the stock rose to $10.45 and sunk to $9.245 before settling in for the price of $10.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OCGN posted a 52-week range of $0.17-$18.77.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 50.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 89.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $188.03 million, simultaneously with a float of $156.67 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.79 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.24, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.86.

Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Ocugen Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.26%, in contrast to 7.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 28, this organization’s Director bought 75,000 shares at the rate of 0.31, making the entire transaction reach 23,498 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 75,000.

Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.02) by -$0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ocugen Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 89.60% and is forecasted to reach 0.33 in the upcoming year.

Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ocugen Inc. (OCGN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.14. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 41929.82.

In the same vein, OCGN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.02, a figure that is expected to reach -0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.33 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ocugen Inc. (OCGN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN), its last 5-days Average volume was 46.0 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 72.62 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.82% While, its Average True Range was 1.76.

Raw Stochastic average of Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 52.11%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 36.83% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 184.35% that was lower than 376.05% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.