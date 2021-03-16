Oriental Culture Holding LTD (OCG) surge 205.92% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

As on March 15, 2021, Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ: OCG) got off with the flyer as it spiked 120.38% to $9.30. During the day, the stock rose to $9.65 and sunk to $4.36 before settling in for the price of $4.22 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OCG posted a 52-week range of $2.82-$25.85.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 246.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $17.96 million, simultaneously with a float of $14.13 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $167.03 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.72.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 49 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 240,168 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 162,283. The stock had 10.23 Receivables turnover and 1.40 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +90.11, operating margin was +66.76 and Pretax Margin of +67.57.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (OCG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Internet Retail industry. Oriental Culture Holding LTD’s current insider ownership accounts for 30.24%, in contrast to 19.40% institutional ownership.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (OCG) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +67.57 while generating a return on equity of 115.42.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 246.30%.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ: OCG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Oriental Culture Holding LTD (OCG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 11.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.91. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 20.62.

In the same vein, OCG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.16.

Technical Analysis of Oriental Culture Holding LTD (OCG)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Oriental Culture Holding LTD, OCG], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 10.32 million was better the volume of 2.15 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 78.90% While, its Average True Range was 1.09.