Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Ault Global Holdings Inc. (DPW) last week performance was 23.75%

Ault Global Holdings Inc. (AMEX: DPW) started the day on March 15, 2021, with a price increase of 4.21% at $3.96. During the day, the stock rose to $4.12 and sunk to $3.79 before settling in for the price of $3.80 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DPW posted a 52-week range of $0.53-$10.94.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 24.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 21.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 94.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $49.32 million, simultaneously with a float of $16.33 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $110.17 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.67, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.05.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 29 employees. It has generated 126,246 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -156,731. The stock had 4.04 Receivables turnover and 0.58 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +22.86, operating margin was -79.60 and Pretax Margin of -124.68.

Ault Global Holdings Inc. (DPW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 30, this organization’s Chairman and CEO bought 1,250 shares at the rate of 4.25, making the entire transaction reach 5,311 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 36,600. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 23, Company’s Chairman and CEO bought 520 for 3.84, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,995. This particular insider is now the holder of 35,350 in total.

Ault Global Holdings Inc. (DPW) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -124.15 while generating a return on equity of -263.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ault Global Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 94.90%.

Ault Global Holdings Inc. (AMEX: DPW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ault Global Holdings Inc. (DPW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.64. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.65.

In the same vein, DPW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -6.74.

Technical Analysis of Ault Global Holdings Inc. (DPW)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Ault Global Holdings Inc. (AMEX: DPW), its last 5-days Average volume was 6.48 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 11.89 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 74.34% While, its Average True Range was 0.57.

Raw Stochastic average of Ault Global Holdings Inc. (DPW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 26.53%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 55.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 107.09% that was lower than 245.35% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.