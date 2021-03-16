Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) last week performance was 44.53%

By Steve Mayer
As on March 15, 2021, Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.59% to $11.49. During the day, the stock rose to $11.60 and sunk to $11.03 before settling in for the price of $11.31 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NNDM posted a 52-week range of $0.51-$17.89.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 71.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $244.21 million, simultaneously with a float of $45.60 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.81 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.96, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.46.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 68 employees. It has generated 104,307 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -123,236. The stock had 3.69 Receivables turnover and 0.33 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +2.29, operating margin was -210.52 and Pretax Margin of -118.15.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2020, the company posted -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.04) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -118.15 while generating a return on equity of -61.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Nano Dimension Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 71.80%.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.47. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 825.29.

In the same vein, NNDM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.74, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter.

Technical Analysis of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Nano Dimension Ltd., NNDM], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 33.82 million was lower the volume of 33.84 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 98.31% While, its Average True Range was 1.45.

Raw Stochastic average of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 57.95%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 83.87% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 144.95% that was higher than 141.03% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

