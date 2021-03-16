QuantumScape Corporation (QS) surge 32.81% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

By Shaun Noe
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 15, 2021, QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) set off with pace as it heaved 6.76% to $62.25. During the day, the stock rose to $65.42 and sunk to $59.20 before settling in for the price of $58.31 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QS posted a 52-week range of $9.74-$132.73.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 93.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $252.14 million, simultaneously with a float of $99.53 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $22.78 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $53.18.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry. QuantumScape Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.40%, in contrast to 37.20% institutional ownership.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.03) by -$2.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

QuantumScape Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 93.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.34 in the upcoming year.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for QuantumScape Corporation (QS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 81.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 6.73.

In the same vein, QS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.41, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.34 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of QuantumScape Corporation (QS)

Going through the that latest performance of [QuantumScape Corporation, QS]. Its last 5-days volume of 9.68 million was inferior to the volume of 19.61 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 89.24% While, its Average True Range was 6.80.

Raw Stochastic average of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 41.98%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 87.70% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 114.36% that was lower than 206.08% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

