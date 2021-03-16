Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) EPS is poised to hit -0.07 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

By Zach King
Top Picks

As on March 15, 2021, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) started slowly as it slid -9.26% to $4.31. During the day, the stock rose to $4.56 and sunk to $4.05 before settling in for the price of $4.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SEEL posted a 52-week range of $0.42-$5.89.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 67.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 83.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $53.72 million, simultaneously with a float of $49.61 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $198.82 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.69, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.43.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 13.38%, in contrast to 11.00% institutional ownership.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2020, the company posted -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.08) by -$0.05. This company achieved a return on equity of -1,489.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 83.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.45 in the upcoming year.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.58.

In the same vein, SEEL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.71, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.45 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Seelos Therapeutics Inc., SEEL], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 68.13 million was better the volume of 10.21 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 69.58% While, its Average True Range was 0.64.

Raw Stochastic average of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 69.43%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 57.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 209.96% that was higher than 133.39% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

