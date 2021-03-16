The key reasons why Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) is -49.03% away from 52-week high?

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) open the trading on March 15, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -5.61% to $14.97. During the day, the stock rose to $16.20 and sunk to $14.81 before settling in for the price of $15.86 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SUNW posted a 52-week range of $0.29-$29.37.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 24.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 32.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -28.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $16.63 million, simultaneously with a float of $16.48 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $356.74 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.83, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.33.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 178 employees. It has generated 336,124 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -51,607. The stock had 4.46 Receivables turnover and 1.90 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +10.55, operating margin was -13.92 and Pretax Margin of -15.35.

Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Solar industry. Sunworks Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.90%, in contrast to 7.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 02, this organization’s Director sold 2,453 shares at the rate of 3.98, making the entire transaction reach 9,763 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 27, Company’s Director sold 82,173 for 5.85, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 480,712. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,453 in total.

Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.05) by -$0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -15.35 while generating a return on equity of -99.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Sunworks Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -28.20%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 32.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sunworks Inc. (SUNW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.43. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.16.

In the same vein, SUNW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.29.

Technical Analysis of Sunworks Inc. (SUNW)

[Sunworks Inc., SUNW] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 89.03% While, its Average True Range was 2.46.

Raw Stochastic average of Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 46.31%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 79.88% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 183.54% that was lower than 184.33% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

