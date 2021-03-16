TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) surge 22.96% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

By Shaun Noe
Company News

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) started the day on March 15, 2021, with a price increase of 4.40% at $1.66. During the day, the stock rose to $1.70 and sunk to $1.59 before settling in for the price of $1.59 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TXMD posted a 52-week range of $0.85-$2.75.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 26.40% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -6.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 6.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $286.69 million, simultaneously with a float of $266.15 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $643.75 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.5863, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.4801.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 400 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +73.77, operating margin was -239.76 and Pretax Margin of -282.90.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. TherapeuticsMD Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.10%, in contrast to 42.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 09, this organization’s CEO bought 46,000 shares at the rate of 1.44, making the entire transaction reach 66,360 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 18,401,964. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 09, Company’s Director bought 47,500 for 1.45, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 68,875. This particular insider is now the holder of 140,000 in total.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2020, the organization reported -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.1) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -282.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

TherapeuticsMD Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 6.90% and is forecasted to reach -0.12 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 17.60% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -6.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.92.

In the same vein, TXMD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.67, a figure that is expected to reach -0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD), its last 5-days Average volume was 18.95 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 16.59 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.16% While, its Average True Range was 0.1734.

Raw Stochastic average of TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 31.87%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 91.49% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 101.13% that was higher than 90.22% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

