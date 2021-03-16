United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 7.15 million

By Steve Mayer
Markets

United States Antimony Corporation (AMEX: UAMY) established initial surge of 2.99% at $1.38, as the Stock market unbolted on March 15, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $1.46 and sunk to $1.33 before settling in for the price of $1.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UAMY posted a 52-week range of $0.22-$2.56.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

The company of the Basic Materials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -5.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -16.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -545.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $73.24 million, simultaneously with a float of $60.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $141.92 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.0847, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.5940.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 103 employees. It has generated 46,712 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -20,751. The stock had 14.73 Receivables turnover and 0.53 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -17.22, operating margin was -28.23 and Pretax Margin of -44.42.

United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the United States Antimony Corporation industry. United States Antimony Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 3.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 12, this organization’s Retired CFO sold 100,000 shares at the rate of 1.50, making the entire transaction reach 150,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 10, Company’s Retired CFO sold 200,000 for 1.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 300,211. This particular insider is now the holder of 100,000 in total.

United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -44.42 while generating a return on equity of -36.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

United States Antimony Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -545.30%.

United States Antimony Corporation (AMEX: UAMY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.27. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 23.27.

In the same vein, UAMY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.05.

Technical Analysis of United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [United States Antimony Corporation, UAMY]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 14.51 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.03% While, its Average True Range was 0.2469.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Raw Stochastic average of United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 47.56%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 30.30% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 185.48% that was higher than 167.41% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

GM Partnered WithSolidEnergy Systems To Produce Cheaper EV Batteries

Markets Briefing Sana Meer - 0
General Motors (GM) has partnered with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) to develop a car battery that is 60% cheaper than the current...
Read more

How Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) and e.l.f Beauty, Inc. (ELF) Will benefit From Their Unique Partnership

Stock Headlines Sana Meer - 0
Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) and cosmetic company e.l.f Beauty, Inc. (ELF) announced plans for a unique partnership during the recent inaugural conference. Therefore, elf...
Read more

Intel (INTC) Intends to appeal against Court order for Violation of VLSI Tech

Markets Briefing Sana Meer - 0
In the last quarter, Intel's (INTC) share price rose 29%. On Tuesday, Intel fell 2.6% after Federal Judge Jim Davis ruled the company must...
Read more

The Facts You Need to Know about Itron Inc. (ITRI) Moving Forward

Markets Briefing Steve Mayer - 0
Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI) released a positive update for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020. This quarter was highlighted by a record portfolio of...
Read more

One stock you can’t skip: Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]

Today's Spotlight Shaun Noe - 0
Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) stock prices have grown nearly 1,000% in the past 12 months. Despite this, some analysts feel that the shares have...
Read more

Related Stories

Markets

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.82

Steve Mayer - 0
Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) established initial surge of 9.48% at $2.31, as the Stock market unbolted on March 15, 2021. During the...
Read more
Markets

GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (GNMK) is predicted to post EPS of -0.04 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top...

Steve Mayer - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 15, 2021, GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK) set off with pace as it heaved 29.62%...
Read more
Markets

Macy’s Inc. (M) EPS is poised to hit -0.47 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Steve Mayer - 0
Macy's Inc. (NYSE: M) open the trading on March 15, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 10.84% to $20.76. During the day, the...
Read more
Markets

Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as AT&T Inc. (T) last week performance was -0.20%

Steve Mayer - 0
AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) started the day on March 15, 2021, with a price increase of 0.40% at $29.93. During the day, the stock...
Read more
Markets

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) 20 Days SMA touch 5.50%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Steve Mayer - 0
As on March 15, 2021, Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) started slowly as it slid -0.50% to $37.75. During the day, the stock...
Read more
Markets

Canaan Inc. (CAN) recent quarterly performance of 794.67% is not showing the real picture

Steve Mayer - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 15, 2021, Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.12% to...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.