Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) EPS is poised to hit -0.42 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

By Zach King
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) open the trading on March 16, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.87% to $5.76. During the day, the stock rose to $6.06 and sunk to $5.54 before settling in for the price of $5.87 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AGTC posted a 52-week range of $2.29-$9.67.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 0.80% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -7.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 9.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $42.66 million, simultaneously with a float of $36.25 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $249.00 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.15, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.22.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 83 workers. It has generated 29,554 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -552,916. The stock had 377.38 Receivables turnover and 0.03 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -1913.66 and Pretax Margin of -1865.55.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.02%, in contrast to 37.30% institutional ownership.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.6 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.59) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -1870.85 while generating a return on equity of -61.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 9.70% and is forecasted to reach -1.73 in the upcoming year.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.74.

In the same vein, AGTC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.26, a figure that is expected to reach -0.42 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.73 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC)

[Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, AGTC] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.41% While, its Average True Range was 0.62.

Raw Stochastic average of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 33.16%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 81.62% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 98.45% that was lower than 101.20% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

