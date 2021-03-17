eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) Moves -0.07% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 16, 2021, eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.07% to $55.75. During the day, the stock rose to $59.77 and sunk to $53.66 before settling in for the price of $55.79 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EXPI posted a 52-week range of $3.26-$90.00.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Real Estate sector firm’s annual sales growth was 140.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 65.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 369.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $148.67 million, simultaneously with a float of $61.64 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.50 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $54.55, while the 200-day Moving Average is $28.13.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 634 employees. It has generated 1,998,094 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 34,590. The stock had 34.21 Receivables turnover and 10.62 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +8.88, operating margin was +1.76 and Pretax Margin of +1.75.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Real Estate Services industry. eXp World Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 55.70%, in contrast to 21.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 10, this organization’s CEO of eXp Realty sold 40,000 shares at the rate of 47.50, making the entire transaction reach 1,900,074 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,172,250. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 09, Company’s CEO and Chairman of the Board sold 20,000 for 46.64, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 932,859. This particular insider is now the holder of 40,936,528 in total.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.07) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +1.73 while generating a return on equity of 32.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

eXp World Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 369.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.60 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 65.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 7.62. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $342.02, and its Beta score is 3.01. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.13. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 66.20.

In the same vein, EXPI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.16, a figure that is expected to reach 0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.60 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI)

Going through the that latest performance of [eXp World Holdings Inc., EXPI]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.87 million indicated improvement to the volume of 2.27 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.11% While, its Average True Range was 7.08.

Raw Stochastic average of eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 51.06%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 52.06% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 135.15% that was higher than 99.55% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.