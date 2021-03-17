OpGen Inc. (OPGN) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of -0.41

OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) open the trading on March 16, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.34% to $2.89. During the day, the stock rose to $3.18 and sunk to $2.84 before settling in for the price of $2.99 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OPGN posted a 52-week range of $1.63-$5.76.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of -3.20% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 51.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 82.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $19.12 million, simultaneously with a float of $18.14 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $84.65 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.48, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.22.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 38 workers. It has generated 87,465 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -311,161. The stock had 2.02 Receivables turnover and 0.36 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +53.36, operating margin was -313.59 and Pretax Margin of -355.75.

OpGen Inc. (OPGN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry. OpGen Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.09%, in contrast to 3.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 27, this organization’s Director sold 1,748 shares at the rate of 2.35, making the entire transaction reach 4,108 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 21,734. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 04, Company’s Director sold 3,612 for 2.19, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 7,910. This particular insider is now the holder of 23,482 in total.

OpGen Inc. (OPGN) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.4 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.36) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -355.75 while generating a return on equity of -327.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

OpGen Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 82.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.97 in the upcoming year.

OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for OpGen Inc. (OPGN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.47. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 22.88.

In the same vein, OPGN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.02, a figure that is expected to reach -0.31 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.97 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of OpGen Inc. (OPGN)

[OpGen Inc., OPGN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 54.13% While, its Average True Range was 0.46.

Raw Stochastic average of OpGen Inc. (OPGN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 45.99%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 52.07% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 166.19% that was higher than 111.98% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.