Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) last week performance was 26.52%

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) started the day on March 16, 2021, with a price decrease of -4.96% at $27.38. During the day, the stock rose to $30.04 and sunk to $26.44 before settling in for the price of $28.81 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OPEN posted a 52-week range of $10.55-$39.24.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 117.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -318.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $577.23 million, simultaneously with a float of $356.84 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.38 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $27.97.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Real Estate Services Industry. Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.80%, in contrast to 49.30% institutional ownership.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2020, the organization reported -$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.1) by -$0.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -318.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.75 in the upcoming year.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.24. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.95. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 23.14.

In the same vein, OPEN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.85, a figure that is expected to reach -0.48 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.75 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN), its last 5-days Average volume was 9.54 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 9.78 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 74.84% While, its Average True Range was 3.20.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Raw Stochastic average of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 50.36%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 68.04% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 132.84% that was higher than 102.20% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.