Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) went down -1.16% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

By Shaun Noe
Company News

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) started the day on March 16, 2021, with a price decrease of -1.16% at $2.56. During the day, the stock rose to $2.78 and sunk to $2.43 before settling in for the price of $2.59 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TOPS posted a 52-week range of $0.95-$15.50.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 78.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -52.96%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 13.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $39.83 million, simultaneously with a float of $33.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $98.69 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.17, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.94.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1 employees. It has generated 245,680 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -54,918. The stock had 69.93 Receivables turnover and 0.19 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +41.49, operating margin was +24.58 and Pretax Margin of -23.53.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -22.35 while generating a return on equity of -14.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Top Ships Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 13.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.31 in the upcoming year.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Top Ships Inc. (TOPS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.35. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.43.

In the same vein, TOPS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -114.05, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.31 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Top Ships Inc. (TOPS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.64 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 6.82 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.38% While, its Average True Range was 0.31.

Raw Stochastic average of Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 53.98%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 78.22% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 87.75% that was lower than 131.91% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

