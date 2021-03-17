Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) EPS is poised to hit -0.02 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

By Steve Mayer
Markets

As on March 16, 2021, Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) got off with the flyer as it spiked 19.19% to $3.23. During the day, the stock rose to $3.67 and sunk to $2.71 before settling in for the price of $2.71 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UEC posted a 52-week range of $0.35-$2.95.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 18.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $189.96 million, simultaneously with a float of $184.82 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $576.01 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.05, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.33.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Uranium industry. Uranium Energy Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 30.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 10, this organization’s Director sold 7,000 shares at the rate of 1.38, making the entire transaction reach 9,660 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 10/30/2020, the company posted -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.02) by -$0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -21.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Uranium Energy Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 18.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.03 in the upcoming year.

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.29.

In the same vein, UEC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.08, a figure that is expected to reach -0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Uranium Energy Corp., UEC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 11.82 million was better the volume of 5.78 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.18% While, its Average True Range was 0.33.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Raw Stochastic average of Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 84.56%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 75.49% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 115.79% that was higher than 93.40% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

GM Partnered WithSolidEnergy Systems To Produce Cheaper EV Batteries

Markets Briefing Sana Meer - 0
General Motors (GM) has partnered with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) to develop a car battery that is 60% cheaper than the current...
Read more

How Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) and e.l.f Beauty, Inc. (ELF) Will benefit From Their Unique Partnership

Stock Headlines Sana Meer - 0
Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) and cosmetic company e.l.f Beauty, Inc. (ELF) announced plans for a unique partnership during the recent inaugural conference. Therefore, elf...
Read more

Intel (INTC) Intends to appeal against Court order for Violation of VLSI Tech

Markets Briefing Sana Meer - 0
In the last quarter, Intel's (INTC) share price rose 29%. On Tuesday, Intel fell 2.6% after Federal Judge Jim Davis ruled the company must...
Read more

The Facts You Need to Know about Itron Inc. (ITRI) Moving Forward

Markets Briefing Steve Mayer - 0
Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI) released a positive update for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020. This quarter was highlighted by a record portfolio of...
Read more

One stock you can’t skip: Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]

Today's Spotlight Shaun Noe - 0
Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) stock prices have grown nearly 1,000% in the past 12 months. Despite this, some analysts feel that the shares have...
Read more

Related Stories

Markets

Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (ANCN) last week performance was -6.92%

Steve Mayer - 0
Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANCN) established initial surge of 5.37% at $4.71, as the Stock market unbolted on March 16, 2021. During the day,...
Read more
Markets

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (AESE) 20 Days SMA touch 14.93%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Steve Mayer - 0
Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE) open the trading on March 15, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 11.60% to $2.79. During the...
Read more
Markets

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 2.96 million

Steve Mayer - 0
Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) started the day on March 15, 2021, with a price increase of 1.68% at $7.88. During the day,...
Read more
Markets

Novan Inc. (NOVN) recent quarterly performance of 201.91% is not showing the real picture

Steve Mayer - 0
As on March 15, 2021, Novan Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) got off with the flyer as it spiked 5.92% to $1.79. During the day, the...
Read more
Markets

Xunlei Limited (XNET) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.62

Steve Mayer - 0
Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) established initial surge of 3.20% at $7.74, as the Stock market unbolted on March 15, 2021. During the day, the...
Read more
Markets

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) is predicted to post EPS of -0.01 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top...

Steve Mayer - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 15, 2021, Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) set off with pace as it heaved 14.04%...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.