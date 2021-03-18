500.com Limited (WBAI) return on Assets touches -37.58: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

500.com Limited (NYSE: WBAI) started the day on March 17, 2021, with a price increase of 17.25% at $24.40. During the day, the stock rose to $24.8783 and sunk to $20.2385 before settling in for the price of $20.81 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WBAI posted a 52-week range of $2.51-$35.00.

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -26.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 9.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 65.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $43.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $27.04 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.07 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.63, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.01.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 171 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +23.11, operating margin was -891.35 and Pretax Margin of -980.76.

500.com Limited (WBAI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Gambling Industry. 500.com Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 21.56%, in contrast to 9.20% institutional ownership.

500.com Limited (WBAI) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2015, the organization reported -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.07) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -1023.27 while generating a return on equity of -44.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

500.com Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 65.80%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.75% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 9.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

500.com Limited (NYSE: WBAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for 500.com Limited (WBAI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.70. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 313.40.

In the same vein, WBAI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.80.

Technical Analysis of 500.com Limited (WBAI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of 500.com Limited (NYSE: WBAI), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.87 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.09 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.40% While, its Average True Range was 3.26.

Raw Stochastic average of 500.com Limited (WBAI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 67.34%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 93.54% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 131.55% that was lower than 167.86% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.