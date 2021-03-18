Agora Inc. (API) EPS growth this year is -56.10%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

As on March 17, 2021, Agora Inc. (NASDAQ: API) started slowly as it slid -4.32% to $59.63. During the day, the stock rose to $60.83 and sunk to $57.84 before settling in for the price of $62.32 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, API posted a 52-week range of $33.60-$114.96.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -56.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $99.22 million, simultaneously with a float of $17.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.77 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $65.40.

Agora Inc. (API) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2020, the company posted -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.07) by $0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Agora Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -56.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.25 in the upcoming year.

Agora Inc. (NASDAQ: API) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Agora Inc. (API). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 23.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 8.53. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 43.20.

In the same vein, API’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.05, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.25 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Agora Inc. (API)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Agora Inc., API], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.06 million was lower the volume of 2.04 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.81% While, its Average True Range was 7.47.

Raw Stochastic average of Agora Inc. (API) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 31.99%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 40.02% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 102.49% that was lower than 108.67% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.