Alcoa Corporation (AA) Open at price of $30.17: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) started the day on March 17, 2021, with a price increase of 7.76% at $31.81. During the day, the stock rose to $31.81 and sunk to $30.04 before settling in for the price of $29.52 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AA posted a 52-week range of $5.16-$32.87.

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -3.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 28.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 85.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $186.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $184.82 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.05 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $24.22, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.25.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 12900 employees. It has generated 726,512 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -13,178. The stock had 15.41 Receivables turnover and 0.64 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +8.16, operating margin was +5.68 and Pretax Margin of +1.85.

Alcoa Corporation (AA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Aluminum Industry. Alcoa Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 80.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 10, this organization’s EVP & CHRO sold 4,214 shares at the rate of 31.91, making the entire transaction reach 134,467 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,750. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 10, Company’s EVP & CHRO sold 2,731 for 31.89, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 87,086. This particular insider is now the holder of 43,562 in total.

Alcoa Corporation (AA) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2020, the organization reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.11) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of -1.81 while generating a return on equity of -4.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 85.00% and is forecasted to reach 2.00 in the upcoming year.

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Alcoa Corporation (AA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.83. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.65. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 147.48.

In the same vein, AA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.92, a figure that is expected to reach 0.42 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.00 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Alcoa Corporation (AA)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA), its last 5-days Average volume was 5.49 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 6.75 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 62.17% While, its Average True Range was 1.92.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Raw Stochastic average of Alcoa Corporation (AA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 94.88%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 88.50% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 83.82% that was higher than 67.01% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.