Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) EPS growth this year is -21.40%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) started the day on March 17, 2021, with a price increase of 5.55% at $6.28. During the day, the stock rose to $6.41 and sunk to $5.61 before settling in for the price of $5.95 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JG posted a 52-week range of $1.40-$11.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -21.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $116.19 million, simultaneously with a float of $62.51 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $555.09 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.93, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.77.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 439 workers. It has generated 220,840 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -26,760. The stock had 6.24 Receivables turnover and 0.94 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +28.34, operating margin was -16.24 and Pretax Margin of -12.10.

Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. Aurora Mobile Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.46%, in contrast to 22.80% institutional ownership.

Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2019, the organization reported -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -12.12 while generating a return on equity of -19.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Aurora Mobile Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -21.40%.

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Aurora Mobile Limited (JG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.90. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.57.

In the same vein, JG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.23.

Technical Analysis of Aurora Mobile Limited (JG)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.62 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.84 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.59% While, its Average True Range was 0.72.

Raw Stochastic average of Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 49.41%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 91.71% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 124.79% that was lower than 150.99% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.